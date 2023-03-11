Man found dead with unexplained injuries in Central Auckland carpark. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in a central Auckland carpark on Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB said the body of the man was discovered by a group of people beside a vehicle at an open-air car park on Symonds St, about 5.20am.

“He appears to have been assaulted, and died prior to being found,” Baldwin said.

A man was found dead at a secure car park on Symonds St, central Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man was seen on CCTV an hour earlier in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby Roads.

Baldwin said police are currently working to identify the victim and the people responsible for the death.

He said there will be an increased police presence in the area as a scene examination and inquiries are being carried out.

People with information are being asked to call 105 and reference case number 230312/0658 or report online at 105.police.govt.nz

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and those who heard or saw anything suspicious,” Baldwin added.

Information can also be provided anonymously via crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



