Auckland homicide: Panmure death the second investigation in as many days

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night.

It is the second Auckland homicide in two days.

Roads were cordoned off and up to 25 police officers in masks were at the scene.

Police remain at the scene today. Photo / Michael Craig

Emergency services were called to Tripoli Rd in Panmure at 7.30pm.

Inspector Jason Homan said one person was located with critical injuries but could not be revived.

The scene - including sections of the road and a nearby apartment - would be cordoned off overnight as an examination continues.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

Police officers were patrolling the area outside and inside the apartment block, with a police spokesperson saying they were working to determine the circumstances.

"We'll update more when we have more to confirm," the spokeswoman said.

About 25 police officers at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness who spoke to the Herald at 8pm said the victim was under a tree with police and ambulance crews gathered.

There were about 16 police cars, 25 police officers and an ambulance at the scene, he said.

The scene will be cordoned off overnight as an examination continues. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incident comes after a man in his 70s was shot dead in Ōtahuhu on Sunday night.

A homicide investigation is under way and a post-mortem examination would be performed, a police spokesperson said.