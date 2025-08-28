Advertisement
Auckland Harbour Bridge speed cut to 50km/h due to strong winds

NZ Herald
Herald NOW Weather: August 29, 2025.

The speed limit on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge has been temporarily reduced due to strong wind gusts.

The NZ Transport Agency alerted motorists to the speed drop in a post on X this morning.

“Due to strong wind gusts, SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge has a temporary reduced speed limit of 50km/h”,

