Thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail have been forecast for the country just before the start of spring.

MetService forecaster Michael Pauley told the Herald a region of unstable air would hit New Zealand today.

“There are quite a few thunderstorm risks around, with some hail where some of them could be squally.

“We’re expecting some strong wind gusts.”

🌩️Energetic Skies🌩️



⚡Our Thunderstorm Outlook shows the risk of not only thunderstorms and rain, but also strong wind gusts and hail.



👀These showers are moving pretty quick, but they could still have an impact so, keep an eye on the radar here: https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/lYiJFysQSP — MetService (@MetService) August 28, 2025

The unsettled weather would affect the western regions of New Zealand, Pauley said.

“Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, down through Waitomo, Waikato, Whanganui and the Tararua District.”

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, the Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Martinborough from 6am until 8pm.

“We’re expecting heavy showers and also snow to lower on some of the South Island mountain roads.”

MetService has also issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd from early today until this afternoon.

Pauley said the strong westerly winds and possible thunderstorms in the North Island were forecast to ease by evening.

However, the winds and rain are forecast to return during the last weekend of winter.

New Zealand tended to get stuck in spring’s westerly flow, Pauley said.

“We are expecting those showers to continue during the weekend. Because it is unstable, there is a risk it will be heavy.

“The way that the winds are blowing means the southerly flow will continue into the weekend. Western regions can continue to get a bit wet throughout Saturday and Sunday.”