Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that left a person critically wounded two weeks ago. Photo / 123RF

Police have made a second arrest over a shooting near Papakura District Court that left a person critically hurt.

The 25 year-old man is due in the Papakura District Court today - after the shots just under two weeks ago on June 3.

Overnight, Counties Manukau Police executed a search warrant at an Ōtāhuhu address.

A 25-year-old man was located at the residential address and was arrested by Police.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This follows an earlier arrest in the investigation of an 18-year-old man.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says police continue to have a low tolerance for the reckless level of violence that was on display earlier this month and want to reassure the community that such incidents are taken extremely seriously.

Police would still like to hear from the public who may have information to assist the investigation.

Do you know more? Call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively contact police on 105 and quote the file number 220603/3177.