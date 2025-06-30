An Auckland Fullers employee has avoided criminal charges but could yet face civil proceedings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A source told the Herald the woman would allegedly purchase tickets under other staff members’ names or accounts before processing the refunds to her own account.

It’s understood innocent staff members whose names or accounts were allegedly fraudulently used by the woman were challenged by the company and wrongly accused of misconduct, leaving them humiliated and upset.

“She’d allegedly been buying tickets and refunding them to herself using multiple identities,” a source told the Herald.

“She allegedly used details of other staff too without their knowledge and the way this was handled caused a lot of staff much upset as several were outright accused of theft. Some staff had their names muddied and were left hurt and upset by the unfounded accusations.”

Police confirmed last year they had received a report relating to “alleged historical fraud” and were making inquiries into the matter.

However, in a statement last month, a police spokesman said investigators had now “filed inquiries” into the complaint.

“Police spoke with the complainant last year about some of the complexities in the allegations and other demands.

“The allegations involve the theft of around $5000 over a period of time. We are aware that civil proceedings were being considered in this case.”

After the alleged thefts were finally uncovered, the woman was called to a meeting and confronted by Fullers management.

The Herald understands the woman was either fired or resigned with immediate effect.

“My understanding is that she was called to a meeting and didn’t return to the office and is believed to have travelled overseas,” a source said at the time.

The Herald put the allegations to Fullers and asked for details on how the alleged offending occurred, over what timeframe and how the alleged misappropriation of money came to light.

The Herald also asked Fullers about claims the company had mistakenly accused innocent employees of wrongdoing and whether it was pursuing civil proceedings against the woman to recoup the missing money.

Fullers declined to answer the questions, providing only a short statement.

“We are unable to comment on details of employment relations matters, these are confidential. However, we can confirm any concerns involving our people follow fair and reasonable processes in line with New Zealand employment legislation and best practice.”

A Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) spokesman said the union was aware of the Fullers situation.

“It does not involve a MUNZ member, and there has been no issues with our members that have come to MUNZ, so no engagement with Fullers on it.”

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the situation was an employment matter for Fullers and had nothing to do with AT ticketing or AT services.

