Auckland floods: Two people injured after building collapse in Orua Bay, Manukau Heads

NZ Herald
Emergency services respond to a structure collapse in Orua Bay. Photo / Supplied

A building has collapsed in Orua Bay on the Manukau Heads with reports people are trapped and injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks were currently attending a structure collapse in Manukau Heads.

”At 12.13pm today, Fire and Emergency responded to a structure collapse in Manukau Heads. Two fire trucks are at the scene. This is ongoing and all the information we have at this stage.”

A St John spokesman said two rescue helicopters were on their way to the scene.

Emergency services respond to a structure collapse in Orua Bay. Photo / Supplied
”We are responding and have dispatched two helicopters, one first response unit, three rapid response vehicles and one ambulance to the scene.

An Orua Bay local told the Herald she understood an elderly couple were involved in the collapse, with a man suffering a badly broken leg and an elderly woman still trapped.

More to come.


Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.

