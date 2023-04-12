Auckland Council’s emergency management system was not prepared for the January 27 floods and senior leaders underestimated their roles, a damning review has found.

The review, undertaken by former police commissioner Mike Bush at a cost of $100,000, said by the time an incident team had completed its first virtual meeting at 6.15pm, “much of the damage had been done”.

“This unprecedented event unfolded with extraordinary speed. Minutes mattered,” said the 106-page report.

The report, commissioned by Mayor Wayne Brown to “look into all aspects, all people, myself included, plus the professionals, plus even the Government’s involvement in the response”, is highly critical of the council’s emergency management and civil defence.

Four people lost their lives.

Key findings include:

* Council’s emergency management system - the operating model and relevant plans, policies and procedures - was not prepared for an event of this magnitude and speed.

* Gaps in preparedness, including superstorm emergencies, were known to key council staff in advance but on January 27 they remained works in progress.

* Relationships and communications between key players at the council, including the mayor, civil defence committee chair Sharon Stewart, chief executive Jim Stabback and emergency management staff were not sufficiently inclusive in the critical early stages.

* Senior leaders underestimated the importance of their visible leadership roles which had an adverse impact on communications and public confidence.

* The emergency management team appeared to lack the command, crisis and leadership skills to cope with the event.

* The move to Super City planning for emergencies contributed to a bias that the council’s size and systems could handle anything.

* Rather than a model based on central planning and local delivery, it was largely centralised on planning and delivery. This weakened local knowledge that could have better supported communities.

The Bush report covered the 48-hour period from January 27, but is weighted to the first 12 hours of the event response.

The mayor was widely criticised for the slowness of his public response to the downpour and the eventual decision to place the Auckland region in a state of emergency after 10pm when flooding was already widespread across the city.

The Bush report said within Auckland Council, there was an opportunity for better advice and support to the mayor’s office – both before and during the event – by the Chief Executive and his officials about how to provide leadership, information and assurance to the public during emergencies.

A man tries to clear the drain outside his house in Greenlane during the January 27 floodind. Photo / Dean Purcell

During the weather emergency, the mayor and his team should also have been more active in demanding information and asking questions of the chief executive, his officials and the emergency management team, said the report.

On the night of the floods, the report said, Brown was emailed a copy of the factsheet to declare a state of local emergency at 7.32pm, but had not previously been given any advice as to Auckland’s emergency operational plans, procedures and contact.

“Nor did we come across any protocols or procedures that identified who was responsible for advising the mayor on civil defence and emergency management.”

The report said the later declaration of emergency, establishment of evacuation centres and related public messaging came too late to provide Aucklanders with timely public safety advice and reassurance.

Bush qualified the review team’s findings, saying the review was always intended to be a short, sharp, ‘rapid’ examination of what happened during a crucial time in Auckland’s history.

“While the council has been generous with the release of documents, we are also not convinced we have seen all relevant materials, given the rapid timeframe of the review

“We have been unable to locate documents that indicate a briefing to the incoming Mayor by the Civil Defence Emergency Management Committee or co-ordinating executive group, between his assumption of office in October 2022 and the event of 27 January 2023, as to what was expected of the mayor during an emergency,” the report said.