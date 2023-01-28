Cheree Kinnear on the widespread chaos across Auckland this morning and frustrated travellers at Auckland Airport. Video / Jed Bradley

Cheree Kinnear on the widespread chaos across Auckland this morning and frustrated travellers at Auckland Airport. Video / Jed Bradley

International flights in and out of Auckland Airport have resumed following the city’s deluge on Friday that severely impacted the airport’s services.

A Jetstar flight to Sydney departed before 7am in what was the first international passenger flight from Auckland since the storm forced a temporary closure.

An Air New Zealand flight from Los Angeles shortly after was the first arriving international flight with 355 passengers on board.

According to a statement from Auckland Airport, there were more than 1000 travellers waiting at the international terminal and it would “take some time” before flight schedules normalised.

A total of 82 international flights would depart from or arrive at Auckland Airport today.

It’s understood there was no current disruption to domestic flights.

”Alongside the safety and welfare of people, our goal throughout has been to get travellers reconnected and help them get where they need to be,” Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said.

“The team at Auckland Airport is so pleased to see people at the terminal starting to get on their way again today and put what has been a really challenging experience behind them.”

She asked for “patience and understanding” from travellers as international travel was restarted amid “airport processes” taking longer than normal.

“With the disruption to flight schedules, it may also take airlines several days to rebook passengers.

“Anyone travelling in the next few days who has questions about the impact to their travel plans should talk to their airline or travel agent.”

A free sausage sizzle at Auckland Airport's international terminal proved very popular with stranded travellers. Photo / Supplied

Only passengers with an international flight booked and scheduled were advised to come to the terminal. For those unsure, it was recommended they contact their airline for confirmation.

Hurihanganui acknowledged the more than 100 airport staffers who had assisted travellers following the storm, despite facing their challenges.

According to the statement, more than 1000 hot meals, 500 blankets, thousands of water bottles and fruit were provided to stranded travellers, some of whom were welcomed on to the airport’s marae - Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa- where they slept overnight.

“Kaumatua, members of the Auckland Airport team and the Auckland Red Cross stayed overnight with travellers, and from what I hear from our people, many of those visitors were incredibly touched by what was a unique and special experience for them sleeping in the wharenui,” Hurihanganui said.