Auckland floods: Hundreds of claims lodged for tissue injuries, broken bones

Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of claims have been lodged for injuries sustained in the Auckland floods, including broken bones and soft tissue damage.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) figures obtained by NZME show in the period between January 27 and February 2, a total of 287 claims made by people who were injured in the floods had been accepted.

Of those, 206 were for serious tissue injuries, 67 for laceration/puncture/sting, 16 for bone fractures or dislocation and 14 were categorised as other.

The highest number of claims were made by residents living in Auckland City (219), followed by the North Shore (35), Rodney (13), Waitakere (12) and Manukau (8).

Most of the claims were made by people between the ages of 55 and 59.

Members of Fenz Urban Search and Rescue were working with structural engineers to assess red-stickered homes in Titirangi after the devastating floods that hit Auckland last Friday. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Last Friday, an atmospheric river hit the City of Sails, causing destruction to several homes. It followed a significant amount of flooding and slips. Thousands of residents had to be evacuated. Some crossed metres-deep water to seek safe shelter, and others had to be rescued.

Yesterday, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown extended the state of emergency in the region by another week in response to the severe weather since last Friday’s deluge, but said it could be lifted sooner.

Auckland Transport had said there were 29 road closures across the region and confirmed 1867 flood-hit vehicles had been towed.

Ian McCormick from Auckland Council said there were 232 red-stickered properties, and 1294 properties had yellow stickers. The council had carried out more than 4000 building assessments to date.

The council has announced an emergency relief fund to support people who are experiencing hardship due to the flooding. People can make applications online or call the council on 09 301 0101 during normal business hours for application assistance.

Auckland Emergency Management said this morning that demand for the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund was high, with over 300 applications filed since it was announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson visit a Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa hub in Māngere during the floods. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

Three Civil Defence centres and five community hubs had been established to provide relief and aid to flood-affected community members.

Tower Insurance had earlier said in less than 48 hours after the floods struck, it had received more than 1000 claims from flood-hit New Zealanders. At least 9000 claims were lodged with insurance companies by early afternoon last Sunday.

Three people were injured, two seriously, after a building collapsed due to a landslide in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads three days ago.

Three people were injured, one critically, after a building collapsed in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads. All three have been taken to hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said six fire trucks were sent to the scene of a structure collapse caused by a landslide in Manukau Heads at 12.13pm on February 1.

One person was trapped for two hours, the spokesperson said. They were freed around 2.15pm before being flown to the hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

An Urban Search and Rescue team was called to the scene to assist with the retrieval of the trapped individual.

Last week, Fire and Emergency said five people were rescued from properties hit by landslips, or in which they had become trapped by floodwater.

Ken Cooper, who’s running the Fenz region co-ordination centre in Auckland, told RNZ that crews fielded about 60 calls for help overnight from Auckland into the Waikato. There were no reported injuries.

Among those callouts was the incident in Titirangi, West Auckland, where a landslip caused a carport and vehicle to fall onto a property below.

Emergency services were called to Otitori Bay Rd just after midnight. It is understood at least one person was at the house at the time and has since been relocated.

Meanwhile, in the same suburb, emergency crews were called to Paturoa Rd just over an hour later after a landslip endangered a house.

This morning, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the worst was over in Auckland, as the region enjoys calm weather after a devastating week of unprecedented rain.

The long Waitangi weekend weather is forecast to be partly cloudy with some showers likely, but nothing like Monday night and last Friday’s deluges.

Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.