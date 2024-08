Former policeman John Purkis was swept down a culvert during Auckland’s January floods and managed to survive. Video / NZ Herald

A West Auckland couple believe they “can’t seem to get a fair go” after authorities offered to buy their flood-damaged home for $180,000 less than its council valuation.

Ranui residents Tracey and Mike Pilgrim are among families who have been homeless since last year’s Auckland Anniversary storm after floodwaters swamped their Ulrich Drive house.

Following the floods, the home’s location was deemed a risk to life in future flooding events and qualified for a Government buy-out.

Council valuers subsequently offered the couple $835,000 for their property, well under its $1.02m CV.

Auckland Council says the offer is fair and its staff have explained the valuation process to the family.