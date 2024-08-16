The family had been forced to hire their own independent valuer, who valued their property at $90,000 under CV.
Pilgrim felt this value was also low because the valuer had been bound by what she believed were council conditions limiting how high the value could be set.
Hiring an independent valuer also cost close to $3000 and she’s been told it will cost at least that much again to have the valuer sit down with Auckland Council’s valuer to try and negotiate a new buy-out price.
Yet the Pilgrims will not be able to sit in on the meeting, adding to the feeling they are being kept in the dark, Pilgrim said.
Auckland Council said property valuations typically take into account upgrades and improvements only if they have building consents.
Craig Hobbs, from the council’s Natural and Built Environment section, said previous storm damage that occurred after the CV was set and before the Auckland Anniversary floods struck would have affected the price the couple were offered.
He said copies of the valuations used to make buyback offers are sent to homeowners and they are also supported by “a dedicated property adviser to walk them through the process”.
However, owners are not permitted in meetings between the council’s valuer and valuers owners hire because it is important to “uphold the independent nature of valuations” in a way “not influenced by either council staff or homeowners”, Hobbs said.
If owners do not agree with the amount the valuers decide in this meeting, “they can opt for a valuation dispute which produces a binding valuation”, he said.
Owners involved in the buy-out process also get a $5000 one-off payment for professional services that could, for instance, be used to hire an independent valuer, he said.
The Pilgrims feel the process has added to a nightmare roller-coaster they’ve been on for years.
Still stuck in temporary housing, there was “little to no joy” in their day-to-day lives and the council’s offer added to the weight on their shoulders, Pilgrim said.