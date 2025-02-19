The company’s boat failed to use tori lines, which help prevent seabirds getting snared. Photo / NZME

An Auckland fishing company has been fined $16,500 for failing to use the correct bird-scaring gear and providing a false statement on official fish landing returns.

The company, Macnicol Fishing, was prosecuted by Fisheries New Zealand on three charges under the Fisheries Act.

It was sentenced in the North Shore District Court on Friday.

Fisheries NZ fisheries compliance manager Glen Blackwell said video footage found the company’s vessel Carolina M did not use tori lines - which are required to prevent accidental seabird capture when surface longlining.

“Video footage showed the fishing vessel Carolina M was longlining without using this bird-scaring device – which increases the risk of catching endangered seabirds.