No fishing or diving for seafood is permitted in the areas except for kina harvesting and activities associated with restoration, research and tikanga such as customary fishing under new rules.
Northland Regional Council chairman Geoff Crawford said it was vital for both commercial and recreational fishers to heed them.
“The marine ecosystems in these areas are in trouble.”
“Tipa/scallop populations have collapsed, kūtai/green-lipped mussel beds have disappeared, hāpuku numbers have significantly reduced, and we’re seeing kina barrens resulting from the decrease in tāmure/snapper and kōura/crayfish.”
The council has partnered with local hapū to protect the areas with surveillance patrols.
These would be carried out by specially recruited and trained resource-management warranted officers alongside kaitiaki from local hapū.
Crawford said it would require everyone supporting the no-take area to restore ecosystems and fish populations.
That included vital eyewitness reports to support direct enforcement action.
Other enforcement actions aside from abatement notices include fines ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars or imprisonment for up to two years.
According to NRC, those on the water during summer can expect to see daily surveillance patrols to enforce rules.