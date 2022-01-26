Auckland shooting: Victims hospitalised after disorder incident in Clendon Park. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are continuing investigations into an incident in Clendon Park that has put three people in hospital, including one with a serious head injury.

A spokeswoman confirmed this morning that a man was found with a serious head injury caused by a blunt instrument after they were called to a disorder at the Clendon Shopping Centre near Manurewa, South Auckland, about 9.45pm yesterday.

There was also reports of shots being heard.

Two other people were later found at a nearby address with moderate injuries relating to the same incident, she said.

"All three were transported to Middlemore Hospital."

Incident connected to earlier fight in Māngere

Officers looking into the incident have since found that the incident is linked to an earlier assault incident yesterday afternoon at a property on Massey Rd in Māngere.

"There was an altercation between people known to each other," police said.

In that earlier fight, two people were injured and were also taken to Middlemore Hospital. The severity of their injuries have not been revealed.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry to identify those involved in this matter."

Members of the public who may have information that may help authorities with their investigation are being encouraged to contact Police immediately.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111