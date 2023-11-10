Fullers360 will not have its fares regulated on the Waiheke route. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By RNZ

Auckland ferry operator Fullers360 will not have its fares regulated on the Waiheke route.

Waka Kotahi has been reviewing the exemption granted to Fullers360, which allows it to operate outside Auckland Transport’s control.

That means Fullers can set its own fares, which has upset locals who use it as a public transport service.

A report for the transport agency has found the company does not generate super profits, and has a normal commercial approach.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick blasted what she called the report’s “inexcusable, circular, bureaucratic logic” and criticised the “extraordinarily expensive” prices Fullers charges Waiheke commuters.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne told RNZ’s Checkpoint the report was overdue, but welcome.

“It’s really good that actually we have a level of certainty now. It’s probably been ... 18 months of intense work, and we’ve been in this space for at least four years.”

“I think it gives quite a bit more information certainty to a whole range of stakeholder groups.”

He said “millions” of tourists visit Waiheke, and there were different prices for different groups.

As for daily commuters from Waiheke into the city, “they actually have access to Auckland [AT] Hop level pricing, which is about $10 each way”.

He said the report showed there was “plenty of choice and pricing points”.

Going by “facts” and not the “emotional, political position”, Horne said the report talked about exempt services as opposed to specifically Fullers being granted an exempt service.

“So what that means is where other competitors are now on that route, while there are exemptions there, they can then compete on that route as well. So it’s a highly competitive piece of waterway.”

He said the company was making good gains in building up its workforce from around the globe.

A new provider, Island Direct, begins its Waiheke service on Monday.

“There’s a lot of talk about price wars. There’s nothing like that at all. As I said, we’ve got multiple price points for multiple people, and you can choose which service and which price point you want,” Horne said.

“We won’t be changing our approach at all at this point. It’s working well.”