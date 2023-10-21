Waiheke Island is set to get a new ferry service.

A new ferry service is coming to Waiheke after tensions over the island’s current ferry service reached boiling point earlier this year.

A local island lobby group wrote in a July letter they refused to stand by as “Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services”.

The recent 19 per cent price hike makes the Waiheke ferry the most expensive in the world per km, the protesters claimed then.

The new services, Island Direct, will commence operating on November 13, and will run nine trips a day from Auckland and Waiheke each day except Tuesday, when the boat is undergoing maintenance and only six trips will be conducted.

The first service departing Auckland leaves at 6am and the earliest from Waiheke departs at 6:45am.

At night, the last trip from Auckland is at 8:45pm, and 9:45pm from Waiheke.

The Ferry will be berthed in the downtown ferry terminal, Pier 13 and will dock at Matiatia Wharf on Waiheke.

It’s not clear what the pricing will be yet.

Island Direct is a partnership between two families, David And Tanya Todd, and the Bourke family of Hauraki Express.

Waitemata and Gulf councillor and Waiheke resident Mike Lee told the Herald the new service is likely to be warmly welcomed by Waiheke residents.

“In terms of pricing, again we have no details but I am confident the new local operator will exert competitive pressure on Fullers which is an overseas owned monopoly.

“The demand will certainly be there from many Waiheke Islanders who have become disenchanted with Fullers present management policies.”

He said the Waiheke market is growing and now constituent two separate “sub markets”, one from Waiheke, the other from the city.

“Waiheke consists of commuters and senior travellers. The other from the city is the tourist or visitor market. Fullers’ main difficulties has been trying to cope with both markets, especially during the summer season.”

Fullers has been approached for comment.

Earlier this year Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne disputed the protesters pricing claims and said the increased prices were for visitors travelling to Waiheke Island, not for residents or commuters using “a Fullers360 monthly pass or FlexiPass”.

“Our off-peak pricing, which sits at a 50% discount for $29.50 return, remains and it is only our on-peak pricing for infrequent adult visitors that has increased.”

Horne said there were increasing pressures on the service due to skill shortages but said the “services remain resilient and reliable.”

Promotional material for Island Direct said the “public announcement” was “imminent”.

Up to 50 passengers could board each journey.

In July, mana whenua, community members and business owners gathered at Matiatia Bay to protest against the Fullers360 ferry service.

“These changes have forced people into choosing between groceries for the week, or hospital care.

“From our community reaching their families and businesses have noticed a huge downturn in foot traffic as the island is no longer a financially accessible visit from Auckland. There can be no destination tourism without an affordable ferry.”

Passengers were now paying up to $59 for a return ticket to Waiheke Island after a price increase came into effect over the first weekend of July.

Those are peak-hour prices for standard adult tickets, which can be bought online for $4 cheaper.

