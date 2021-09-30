Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Auckland fatal crash: One dead, another seriously injured in Mt Wellington Highway incident

Quick Read
Emergency services responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Mt. Wellington on Thursday night. Video / Supplied

Emergency services responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Mt. Wellington on Thursday night. Video / Supplied

NZ Herald

A person has died in a single vehicle crash on an Auckland highway overnight.

The crash happened on the Mt Wellington Highway, heading north close to Sylvia Park shopping centre. It was reported to emergency services shortly after 2.30am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police confirmed just before 9am that a person had been killed in the crash.

A second person suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment.

Read More

Photos from the scene show a badly crumpled black vehicle at a traffic intersection, with debris strewn across the road.

The highway was closed between Hamlin Rd and Aranui Rd and diversions put in place for some time.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.