Join our Election Night live coverage with Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Madison Reidy, and Shayne Currie along with a team of trusted experts as they deliver the latest election results and analysis. We will be live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and political party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.

A blue sea of change is in sight for Auckland as even traditional Labour seats like Mt Albert and Mt Roskill are looking like they are going to flip blue.

Mt Roskill looks to turn blue tonight with 36 per cent of the votes counted. National Party’s Carlos Cheung is ahead of Labour MP Michael Wood by 1,485 votes.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE FOR FULL RESULTS

Cheung has 7,500 votes, while Wood has 6,015. A loss could see Wood lose his seat in parliament altogether.

National’s Melissa Lee and Labour Party’s Helen White are neck and neck in Mt Albert. Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern previously held the seat.

Lee holds 5,729 votes with 35.8 per cent counted, while White is close behind at 5,245 votes.

In Maungakiekie, another Labour-held Auckland seat, National’s Greg Fleming has opened up a more than 3000 vote lead over Labour incumbent Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

Despite the blue wave, National looks to lose Tāmaki for the first time in over a decade.

Tāmaki has been held by socially conservative Simon O’Connor since 2011, who is number 54 on National’s list.

Act deputy leader Brooke Van Velden looks set to win the seat, with the party hoping to grab a second electorate in the Auckland region alongside leader David Seymour’s Epsom seat.

With 41 per cent of the preliminary vote counted, Van Velden is in the lead with 10,218 votes compared to 7,661 for O’Connor.

Act Party deputy leader and Tāmaki candidate Brooke van Velden

National holds a huge majority in Upper Harbour with Cameron Brewer holding 11,258 votes and Labour’s Vanushi Walters with 4,791, that’s with 41.8 per cent of the votes counted.

Māngere looks to be held by Labour but the numbers are currently close, with 34.2 per cent of the votes counted, Lemauga Sosene is in the lead by a margin of 633 votes.

National Party candidate Rosemary Bourke is behind with 1,221 votes.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is fighting to hold onto Auckland Central, only the second electorate seat the Green Party has held – after Jeanette Fitzsimons won Coromandel in 1999.

Swarbrick is leading with 3,067 votes with 31.9 per cent of the votes counted. Her closest rival is National’s Mahesh Muralidhar, who has 2,517 votes and is No 43 on National’s list.



