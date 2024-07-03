Judith Liptrot’s sister was driving around when she spotted a man walking a dog appearing very similar to Zoe. She asked the man whether it was his dog and then called Liptrot to read out the registration number on her collar.

As she read her sister the numbers, “it was like winning the lotto”, she said.

John Liptrot (right) holding his black miniature Shnauzer-West Highland White Terrier cross Zoe, and Judith Liptrot, a good ending to a distressing dognapping in South Auckland on Matariki Friday. Photo / Tess Parlane

She understood the man found Zoe on the street and had been looking after her.

‘Zoe just vanished into thin air’ as suspicious car sped away

The 2-year-old terrier was last seen by 82-year-old Liptrot outside her home in the suburb of Weymouth after they returned from the beach.

Liptrot said she saw a car parked near her property make a u-turn and speed away, believing the occupant may have taken her much-beloved pet.

“It’s like she just vanished into thin air,” Liptrot said.

It happened at the beach end of McInnes Rd on Friday afternoon, as most were enjoying their long Matariki weekend.

Zoe, the black miniature Schnauzer-West Highland White Terrier cross.

Security footage showed a silver/grey sedan, possibly a Subaru, leaving the area.

Lipton took to social media to help find Zoe, posting on multiple missing pet pages on Facebook.

After an article was published by the Herald, Liptrot received an influx of messages supporting her from across the globe, with one person sending support from Portugal.

Along with support, there was a possible sighting with one person telling Lipton they saw a terrier resembling Zoe, down to her red collar, in Wellsford.

John Liptrot with Zoe.

The tipster thought Zoe was being walked outside a service station when she was spotted 24 hours after allegedly being taken. Liptrot said they contacted the staff, but the lead proved fruitless.

Liptrot and her husband remained hopeful throughout their ordeal and were “so appreciative” of the support they have been receiving, she said.

“We have eyes looking everywhere.”

Liptrotfiled a police report , and police inquiries remained ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Police were reviewing security footage and asked anyone who had any information about Zoe’s ordeal to phone 105 or visit police.govt.nz/use-105 and quote file number 240628/9113.



