Auckland City Hospital Radiation Therapist, Karishma Singh, is thrilled at being able to celebrate Diwali through dance at the Auckland Diwali Festival. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland's Diwali Festival returns to the inner city this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and the weather gods look like they're going to play ball.

Fine weather is on the cards as the festival celebrates its 21st anniversary and the Indian Festival of Lights with captivating dance performances, live music acts, mouth-watering vegetarian food, vibrant arts and crafts, and a fireworks finale.

Karishma Singh, 24, a Bollywood fitness and dance teacher whose day job is a radiation therapist at the Auckland Hospital, is thrilled at the prospect of performing to crowds again with her students.

A 35-strong dance group Auckland Maliyali Samajam will perform to traditional folk music from Indian's southern Kerala region. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I've performed at Diwali before when I was in high school, but this is the first time I'll be doing it since becoming a teacher and the perspectives are different," Singh said.

"As a teacher, it's no longer just about yourself but focusing on the students, making sure they are happy, confident and they can put up a good show."

Singh, a South African Indian who moved to New Zealand when she was 3 years old, is a Hindu.

Auckland City Hospital Radiation Therapist, Karishma Singh, will lead a high energy Bollywood dance performance at Diwali with her crew. Photo / Michael Craig

"Growing up on the North Shore, there wasn't much of an opportunity to share the culture so when I discovered dancing, it became my way of connecting with my Indian side," she said.

"I see the Diwali Festival as a great platform to showcase our culture."

Singh started her dancing at Anja Nachle dance school in 2015, and will be taking the stage this Sunday evening at 5.15pm with five of her Glenfield BollyFitness students.

"It's really a choreographed high energy Bollywood performance that we've put in a lot of hours to practice," said Singh.

A rangoli competition is one of the highlights at this year's festival. Photo / Alex Burton

The festival on October 8-9 celebrates traditional and contemporary Indian culture, and will run from midday until 9pm on both days.

The event is delivered by Tataki Auckland Unlimited with founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Festival producer Sharon Tang says its popular food options and street stalls are also back.

"Food will once again be one of the drawcards, with a range of vegetarian dishes that will transport tastebuds beyond India," Tang said.

Dosa Masala will be among the vegetarian dishes available at the Auckland Diwali Festival. Photo / File

One of the highlights will be Diwali signature dishes created by the Terrace Cafe and Red Container Cafe in Aotea Square featuring a fusion of Māori and Indian flavours, ingredients and techniques.

Another highlight will be the "Chalk It Up" competition, giving Aucklanders a chance to show off their rangoli skills.

"Rangoli is a traditional, colourful art form and this year, Aucklanders get to bring out their creative side. So come along to Bledisloe Lane, adjacent to Aotea Square, to see these creations come to life," Tang said.

She said stage programmes will offer festival favourites including contemporary and traditional dance performances on the Aotea stage, classical music on the Queen Street stage and interactive dance workshops in the Street Zone.

Dancers perform on the main stage during the 2019 Auckland Diwali Festival. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Musical highlights of this year's festival include Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling oboist and composer Russel Walder, who recently played with the NZSO and will perform on the Queen St stage, and the 35-strong dance group Auckland Maliyali Samajam, which performs to traditional folk music from Indian's southern Kerala region.

Outgoing Auckland mayor Phil Goff said Diwali is one of the most popular festivals on the city's annual calendar and attracts "tens of thousands of people to the city centre to enjoy the tastes, sights and sounds of India".

"As we begin to return to more normal life following two years of pandemic disruption, the themes of Diwali - the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, common to all our cultures - take on a special significance," Goff said.

Traditional sweets eaten to celebrate Diwali. Photo / Dean Purcell

The festival takes its inspiration from Diwali or Deepavali, an important and ancient festival celebrated throughout India and in Indian communities around the world.

Also known colloquially known as "The Festival of Lights", Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life.

Chris Simpson, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events, said the festival will add to the vibrancy of the Rugby World Cup, and will build up to the opening matches, played at Eden Park on Saturday.

For more details: https://www.aucklandnz.com/cultivate/diwali.

Getting there: Public transport, carpooling, cycling and walking are encouraged. If driving, paid parking is available at the Civic Carpark.