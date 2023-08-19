Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland dirt bikes: Killer Beez gangsters giving motorbikes to young Auckland riders who ‘prove themselves’, police intel says

By
11 mins to read
Dirt bike, scooter and quad riders at the intersection of Auckland's Penrose Rd and Mt Wellington Highway on Tuesday. Video / Supplied


A trove of previously classified documents shed new light on Auckland’s dirt bike subculture and the battle by police to put the brakes on the young riders, writes George Block.

You hear them before

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Who are the riders?

Where do they get their bikes?

What are police doing about it?

Latest from New Zealand