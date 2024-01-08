The Human Rights Commission calls for urgent change in the police, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s bid to be healthy after a turbulent year and why our tallest landmark has made it into new scientific research. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police are investigating a serious crash involving a dirt bike that left two people seriously injured in Auckland overnight.

The crash between the dirt bike and a vehicle happened at the intersection of Great South Rd and McAnnalley St in Manurewa at 10.40pm.

A police spokesperson said the dirt bike rider and their passenger suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised.

Both riders remain in stable conditions.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified at the time and examined the scene.

Police are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 240109/9816.