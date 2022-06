Motorists have been told to expect delays after a gravel spill blocked motorway lanes in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are blocked following a gravel spill.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the spill had affected lanes on State Highway 1 after the Takanini off ramp, slowing traffic in the area.

At 2pm, the transport agency said while the spill had been cleared from the right lanes, two left lanes remained blocked as the clean-up continued.

Motorists could expect 20-minute delays on the highway between Papakura and Takanini.