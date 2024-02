Police and St John Ambulance attended Glen Innes Dairy and Lotto following a robbery incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to reports of a robbery at a store on Mayfair Pl in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes, at about 7pm.

“It doesn’t appear the offenders were armed, the owner was assaulted during the robbery and is being transported to hospital by Police for assessment.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

A witness told NZME the lady had been assaulted and was in shock.

Police and Ambulance had been and gone.

