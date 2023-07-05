Goods were scattered the premises at Jyotis Dairy after an aggravated robbery that has left the owner's wife hospitalised. Photo / Raphael Franks

Police are hunting for hammer-wielding offenders after last night’s “reckless” attack on two people at an Auckland dairy.

Two people were seriously injured in the attack - the wife of the dairy owner and a customer - after the Mt Roskill store became the latest target of an aggravated robbery at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan confirmed today that the two victims, who suffered moderate injuries, were treated overnight and had since been discharged from hospital and were recovering at home.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident and we know the public share this view,” Allan said.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for others’ safety during this brazen robbery.”

Allan assured that police were taking the incident seriously and the investigation was continuing today in order to hold those responsible to account.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information who has not yet spoken to police,” Allan said.

Alan said police were ensuring support is in place for both the victims and their families.

Auckland Council Puketāpapa local board chair Ella Kumar said she was very sad to hear the news of the attack.

”I knew the family and my heart goes out to them.

“[They are a] very hard-working family ... they even had a fog cannon; no business deserves to go through this.”

The owner of the Jyotis Dairy, Jayanti Patel, told the Herald yesterday that his wife was in Auckland Hospital unable to speak.

“There was blood coming down, running all over her body,” Patel said.

Patel showed the Herald security footage of the attack. One man ran behind the counter and swiped his hammer at the woman. The fog cannon then went off from above her, obscuring her and any blows she received.

Another man swung his hammer at the woman from in front of the counter.

Patel was shopping at the time of the incident when police phoned him and told him to return to his shop urgently.

He said two men came into the shop on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Roskill and attacked his wife between 4pm and 5pm.

Patel has owned the dairy for about 15 years and said similar incidents had happened in the past, but no one had been hurt like in Wednesday’s incident as they’d been able to escape out the back of the shop.

“She [my wife] couldn’t get out. One of them was blocking her way,” Patel said.

Police said the attackers took tobacco and cash before fleeing the store. The offenders are still at large.

“Why does this happen [in broad daylight]? That means [the offenders] are [not] scared,” the store owner said.

“I am shaking. What am I to do in the morning? I don’t want to open, but we need [customers] because if we’re not open how can I pay for my mortgage and everything?”

Patel said the customer escaped before being too hurt. He understood the customer, a man, had been shoved.

Inside the shop, a Herald reporter could see the till was damaged and goods had been strewn across the floor. Blood could be seen smeared on the counter.

The attack is not far from where Janak Patel was killed at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham last year.

Three men have been charged with murder over his death and are currently before the courts.

Police can be contacted through the 105 phone service quoting the file number 230705/2116 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for The Northern Advocate.