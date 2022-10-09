Sensitive files posted to the dark web, Auckland’s new mayor gets to work and police on the scene in Wattle Downs in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man in a vehicle incident in Wattle Downs last night.

Police say a woman, 41, has been charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Police responded to reports of a "disorder" incident in Hobart Crescent, near Mahia Rd, at 10.42pm last night.

Earlier today a black SUV, with doors open, was covered with a blue tarpaulin on Hobart Rd, and Hobart Rd was closed between Mahia Rd and Rainbow Place this morning.

Earlier, specialist staff, including detectives and police photography section, were in attendance along with police officers.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone further in relation to the death, however a number of enquiries remain ongoing," Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

"Wattle Downs residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today."

A neighbour nearby told the Herald they heard the car revving, like someone had their foot sitting on the accelerator.

They said they heard a woman screaming "hard out".

"She sounded angry as, we could only hear her voice," the neighbour said.

"We thought it was just another domestic till we saw the cops."

The couple were apparently quite new to the area and there hadn't been issues with them before today.

"It's pretty buzzy aye for this to happen."