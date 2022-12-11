The Fresh Fruit & Veges store in Papatoetoe was ramraided overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have smashed their way into two Auckland businesses overnight - including one that has been hit by theft several times this year.

Police were called to the Fresh Fruit & Veges store on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, after reports of a ram raid incident just after 2am.

A witness said a vehicle, described as a Toyota Aqua, was used to ram the roller doors of the shop. The car was abandoned at the scene.

Police were also called to the Night’n Day premises at Onehunga Mall about 3.40am after reports thieves had smashed their way through a glass door.

The Night'n Day in Onehunga has been targeted by thieves several times this year. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands the store has been targeted by thieves at least five times - with signs of multiple security features added to the shop; including bollards and security bars on windows.

The large sheet of glass smashed at the store, however, was the only window without security bars.



