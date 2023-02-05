Police arrested several teens on the Hillsborough Rd interchange shortly after 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Six people have been arrested overnight after they smashed their way into a pizza shop and stole ice creams.

Police responded to reports of the smash-and-grab at Black Box Pizza in Coronation Rd, Māngere Bridge, around 2.30am today.

The group of teenagers fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and a witness told the Herald they were seen being arrested at the Hillsborough Rd interchange around 3am.

“Police located and stopped the vehicle without incident,” said a police spokesperson.

“Six people were taken into custody and charges are being considered.”

The police Eagle helicopter was seen assisting from above.

The Herald understands that all the teens took were Magnum ice cream tubs.

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab style burglary at Black Box Pizza in Mangere Bridge. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police also attended an incident at West Liquor Glen Eden after an attempted burglary where the offenders failed to gain entry.

The entrance of the store has been cordoned off.

Police also responded to Great North Rd Glendene around 4.30am after Snack Shop Superette was smashed into.

Emergency glass contractors are on the scene boarding up the window with plywood.



