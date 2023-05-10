Wealthy Kiwis sign pledge to pay more tax, heartbreaking details about Abbey Caves tragedy emerge and Christchurch murder trial abandoned in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The owner of a west Auckland supermarket says he is disappointed and frustrated after ram raiding thieves stole charity boxes from his store.

Police responded to reports of the burglary at Fresh Choice in Glen Eden around 2.15am.

“It is understood a vehicle was used to gain entry,” said a police spokesperson.

“The offenders attempted to gain access to cigarettes but were unsuccessful. They then fled the scene in the same vehicle.”

The thieves used a car to break into Fresh Choice in Glen Eden. Photo / Hayden Woodward

CK Ranchhod told the Herald that the thieves took off with four charity boxes and although he did not know how much money was in them, he said they usually gather a few hundred dollars each month.

The charity boxes collected funds for Bright Foundation.

“They grabbed what they could get hold of, it’s no doubt disappointing,” said Ranchhod.

The thieves left the main entrance shattered.

“These things are prevalent at the moment and we always dread that call in the morning, but it is what it is,” said Ranchhod.

As the police investigate the ram raid they are asking for assistance from anyone who may have information.

Information can be given via 105, online or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and by quoting the file number P054601256.