Mitchell's Paper Power in Northcote has been ramraided for a second time. Video / Hayden Woodward

Yet another Auckland store has been targeted by ram raid thieves overnight - this time a stationery shop on the North Shore.

There were dramatic scenes in the early hours of this morning, when a vehicle was used to smash into the Mitchell Tonner’s Paper Power stationery store at the Northcote Town Centre on Pearn Crescent.

The whole front door was now caved in and the glass smashed. Bits of glass littered the ground and police tape had been put up around the store.

The vehicle allegedly used was left at the scene of the incident, which happened shortly after 3am, police said.

Yet another ram raid has kept Police busy overnight; this time on the North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is unknown whether anything was taken from the store.

This is not the first time Mitchell’s has been targeted in a ram raid.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle involved had been taken away for forensic inquiries.

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances - including what was taken and who is responsible.”