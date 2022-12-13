A takeaway shop on Ashby Ave in St Heliers, Auckland, has been hit by ram raid thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owner of an Auckland takeaway store is in disbelief after ram raid thieves hit his shop for the third time - leaving only with ice creams.

Police were called to a reported ram raid incident at the Ashby Roast and Takeaways store on Ashby Ave, in St Heliers, about 3.50am.

It is understood those involved smashed their way in using a vehicle, before reversing it back out and fleeing before authorities arrived - leaving behind shattered glass and the whole store front damaged.

The only thing the thieves took, the owner said, were ice creams.

Speaking to the Herald at the scene, he said this was the third time his shop had been targeted.

“This is the most damage - other two times, hammers were used. This time, a vehicle.

“How much more? It’s out of control. They only stole two baskets of ice creams. That’s it - two baskets of ice creams. Just Magnums.”

He revealed he received a phone call from an unknown number and knew his store had been hit.

“We don’t sell smokes or anything. We’re a takeaway store.”

The owner said in the previous incidents a few months ago, ice creams were also taken, as well as drinks.

“We don’t keep money onsite,” he said.

It is not yet known whether those responsible have been caught and Police have been approached for more information.

The incident is yet another ram raid added to the spate of ram raids that have taken place around Auckland in the last year.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111