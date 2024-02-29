Police were called to Massey Ave in Pukekohe about 11.30am on Thursday after bystanders ran to a woman's aid when they saw her being assaulted.

South Auckland police have arrested a man who allegedly followed a woman, pulled her from her car, assaulted her and then stole her wallet.

Police were called to Massey Ave in Pukekohe about 11.30am on Thursday after bystanders saw the incident happen and ran to the woman’s aid.

She had been inside a gaming room on Edinburgh St and went to her car parked nearby.

“At this stage, we believe the alleged offender followed the victim to her vehicle, before assaulting her and stealing her wallet,” Inspector Joe Hunter said.

“Members of the public saw what was happening and contacted police immediately,” he said.

“These witnesses have been able to provide details of the offender’s vehicle, which was relayed to frontline staff on duty in Pukekohe.”

Police found the man’s car and arrested him without issue. He is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on Friday on a robbery charge.

The victim went to hospital and police were supporting her.

Hunter said: “This was a cowardly act and I would like to acknowledge those members of the public for doing the right thing.

“We extend our thanks to the Pukekohe community for their vigilance.

“They were able to contact police quickly and provide vital information, and on top of this they also provided immediate care and assistance to the victim.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.