Car theft caught red 'hooded' on camera stealing a vehicle at Middlemore hospital. Video / therentalplug

A pregnant woman’s car was stolen from the car park at Middlemore Hospital by a brazen thief just seven days after she made the big-ticket purchase to mark her birthday and in preparation to welcome her baby.

Daisy Pedersen was making a quick trip to the hospital yesterday afternoon to visit a relative when a man wearing a red hoodie and black pants broke into her Toyota Mark X and stole it.

The property manager didn’t see the brazen daylight theft, but a bystander filmed it from the window of a hospital room.

“I came back and my car was gone, I was really shocked, it was shocking that it happened during the day,” said Pedersen.

Thinking she had baby-brain, Pedersen walked up and down the rows in the car park until she heard a knock on a window – and looked up to see the bystander mouthing to her “are you looking for your car?”.

“If she didn’t see it, I would have been walking around the whole hospital car park thinking I parked somewhere else.”

This male was seen stealing Daisy Pedersen's car from the parking lot at Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday.

In the car was her laptop, three sets of rental home keys and tenancy files for two properties containing confidential information.

“It’s scary that those kids have it and I don’t know what they are going to do with it,” she said.

“We had to get the locks changed for those two houses, let the landlords know, let the tenants know.”

Pedersen said people on social media have been helpful sending her messages after they spotted her car.

“I put it out because I knew social media would work a lot faster [than a police investigation].”

Daisy Pedersen had just purchased the car a week ago for her birthday. Photo / Alex Burton

One person sent her a video of what appeared to be her car doing a skid down a road in Mt Roskill.

“They are just driving recklessly, hitting the kerbs and what not, living their best lives,” said Pedersen.

The same person also told them they had seen it parked in Oakdale Rd so Pedersen and her husband grabbed a high-powered spotlight to go searching but were unable to find it.

“We’re just a little bit desperate because it’s got a lot of my tools in there.”

Pedersen said her car was not insured - and she had no money to buy a new one.

She said acts like these were disheartening as offenders were stealing from good people and good families.

“I want better for them but they also can’t do this stuff anymore, it’s not cool, it’s not funny, it’s not helpful,” she said.