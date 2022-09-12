A large number of police officers were seen at the Nikau St address where a serious assault took place today. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has been taken into custody after a serious assault took place in a west Auckland suburb.

A police spokesperson told the Herald around 12.16pm, they received a report of disorder on Nikau St.

Police attended and located one suspect with moderate injuries, who was taken into custody.

"They were transported to hospital for further assessment," the spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

A large number of police officers could be seen at the Nikau St address.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to an incident in Miro St, New Lynn today. Miro St intersects with Nikau St.

"One manager, one rapid response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene.

"St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Auckland City Hospital."