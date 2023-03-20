Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in Auckland overnight. Photos / Hayden Woodward

Residents were woken by gunshots shortly after midnight and armed police are now guarding a house after a drive-by shooting overnight.

A Tomuri Pl resident, in the suburb of Mt Wellington, told the Herald she heard loud gunshots go “boom boom boom” while she was asleep in bed.

“It woke me right up. There were quite a lot [of gunshots].

“I didn’t hear police cars.”

A police spokesman said up to five shots were fired at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac.

There were five people inside the home at the time. No one was injured, he said.

Armed police guard the scene of a drive-by shooting in Mt Wellington, Auckland on March 21. Photo / Michael Craig

“Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

At the scene early this morning, a witness said armed police could be seen guarding the area.

The windows of a ute on the property had been smashed and glass lay littered on the ground.

Police inspect a vehicle with shot windows on Tomuri Pl in Mt Wellington after an overnight drive-by shooting on March 21. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have cordoned off half of the road and officers can be seen going into properties inside the cordon.

Teenager with gunshot wounds dropped at hospital

The Mt Wellington incident happened just a few hours before an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his back and arm was dropped off at Middlemore Hospital.

His injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Police say the two incidents are not linked.







