An 18-year-old boy was dropped off at Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds overnight. Photo / file

Police are investigating after a teenager with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital overnight.

A police spokesman said the 18-year-old was driven by a friend and arrived at the hospital about 3.45am.

The teen had reportedly been shot at, police said.

“He has sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back. The (Crime Investigation Bureau) will be investigating to determine exactly what has occurred.”

The incident happened just hours after police were called to a reported drive-by shooting in the suburb of Mt Wellington.

A police spokesman confirmed that initial indications are that the two incidents are not linked.