West Auckland Police are investigating the aggravated robbery at the Caltex service station on Clark Street, New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward

Five masked criminals have smashed their way into an Auckland petrol station where they scared a worker and stole cash and a car.

Waitematā Police say they are investigating the aggravated robbery at New Lynn’s Caltex petrol station that took place at 11.30pm on Clark St.

“A group of five offenders smashed a glass door to gain entry to the store. All were concealing their face with masks,” police said.

Debris from the robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are looking to hold those responsible to account. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They then stole the till before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“Fortunately, the night attendant working at the time this incident occurred was unharmed, but police will ensure support is available to him,” police said.

Police said they have since recovered the stolen vehicle and are still making inquiries to identify and “hold those responsible to account”.

Anyone with information to assist our enquiries can contact 105 quoting the file number 230524/5887.