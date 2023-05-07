Thieves smashed their way into the Oakley retail store on Queen St, in downtown Auckland, overnight. Photo/ Hayden Woodward

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary in downtown Auckland overnight.

Police were called to the Oakley retail store on Queen St, about 2.30am, after reports of a break-in at the address, a spokeswoman said.

The Oakley brand is known for its premium and pricey sunglasses. The shop also sells gloves and other apparel.

Police said the man involved was found a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

Police examine the scene at the Oakley retail store on Queen St, Auckland, in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“A number of items believed to have been taken were also recovered,” the police spokeswoman said.

Police officers in fluorescent jackets were spotted outside the shop. Its glass front doors had been smashed and one of the doors had come away.

A witness said officers were seen putting several items - including gardening gloves and about a dozen pairs of sunglasses - into forensic bags.

The arrested man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges relating to burglary and wilful damage.

Police said while inquiries are ongoing, they are now limited in what they can comment on as the matter is now before the court.