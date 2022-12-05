Why the Covid-19 inquiry will take so long, report claims Chinese police station set up in NZ & market study into building materials to be revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A group of young people have been taken into police custody after allegedly smashing into two Auckland businesses overnight.

Police were called to a shopping complex on King St in Pukekohe, South Auckland, after reports of a burglary at the Michael Hill jewellery store and Vodafone shop about 3am.

Up to five teenagers were involved in the incident and it is understood the group allegedly tried to smash their way into the nearby Stirling Sports store, but were unsuccessful.

The Herald understands all three stores targeted have been hit by thieves before - with the Michael Hill jewellery store hit by thieves at least four times now.

In September, it was reported that that particular jewellery store had been targeted by thieves for the third time this year.

The Vodafone store on King St, Pukekohe, was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Michael Hill jewellery shop on King St, Pukekohe, was hit by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness described seeing various jewellery items scattered outside the Michael Hill store and display phones appeared to be missing from the Vodafone shop.

Shortly after the smash-and-grab events, emergency services were called to a road in Bombay - about 20km away - after reports that a vehicle thought to have been the one used by the group had crashed at speed.

Emergency crews treated all of the youths at the scene. However, it it not yet known how seriously they were injured.

Police and emergency services at the scene of a crash after a number of smash and grab incidents in Pukekohe. Photo / Hayden Woodward



