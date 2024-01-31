The vehicles were spotted on Battalion Drive in Papakura. Photo / Google

Police in Auckland have taken five children into custody after two stolen cars were seen crashing into each other in Papakura last night.

Counties Manukau South area prevention manager Inspector Matt Hoyes says police were called to the Battalion Dr area about 11.34pm after a member of the public saw two vehicles being driven dangerously and “seemingly crashing into each other”.

The vehicles were then both identified as stolen after a speedy police response.

Police spotted one of the vehicles on Battalion Dr and signalled for the driver to stop.

The driver did stop - before taking off at speed.

“Police decided not to pursue, due to the manner of driving,” Hoyes said.

The police Eagle helicopter then monitored the car and relayed its position to ground staff, who were able to get ahead of it, deploying road spikes to stop it on Airfield Rd in Takanini.

“It has continued on for about another 300 metres before coming to a stop, and the five occupants fled on foot.

“Police quickly located all five and took them into custody without further incident,” Hoyes said.

The offenders, aged between 11 and 13, will all be referred to Youth Aid.

“This was excellent work from all staff involved, as they managed to bring what was a dangerous incident to a swift and safe conclusion.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald they had no confirmed information on the second vehicle.



