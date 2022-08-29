Police at the scene of a burglary at the Michael Hill store on Queen St early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of a burglary at the Michael Hill store on Queen St early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A jewellery store in downtown Auckland has been hit by thieves overnight.

Police are investigating a burglary at the Michael Hill store on Queen St after reports of an incident shortly before 3am.

A side window had been smashed to gain entry, leaving a large gaping hole and shattered pieces of glass on the ground.

A loud alarm was also ringing loudly at the shop following the burglary.

Jewellery cabinets inside the shop had also been smashed and appeared to be mostly empty.

However, it is not yet known exactly what thieves managed to get away with.

Several police officers responded to the situation and could be seen outside the store.

The aftermath of a burglary at the Michael Hill jewellery store on Queen St, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Some were spotted taking statements from at least one person understood to be connected to the store.

Police have been approached for more information.

The burglary is now one of several that have happened at Michael Hill stores around the city; as residents continue to see a spate of burglaries, robberies and ram-raid style thefts around the city on a regular basis for the past few months.

The latest incident came just a few hours after police officers, politicians and members of the public gathered at a public meeting on crime in Auckland.

The meeting was hosted by chair of the Dairy and Business Owners' Group, Sunny Kaushal.

The latest figures show a spike in ram-raid burglaries in particular. They have increased by 400 per cent over the past five years; with 76 per cent of those people being caught being under the age of 18, Radio NZ reported.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said last week there have been 129 recorded ram raids since May and the majority had been in Auckland.