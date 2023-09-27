Auckland crime: Caltex ram-raided, gaming lounge robbed by armed offenders

Auckland police are investigating a ram raid that occurred overnight at Caltex on St Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 2.40am.

Photos show bollards were installed in front of the petrol station’s doors, but the ram raiders managed to avoid the bollards and smash their way in from the side.

A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into the service station and abandoned on the forecourt.

The car has been removed from the location by a tow truck.

Bollards installed in front of the Caltex door did not stop ram raiders from breaking in. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The damaged car used in the ram raid was abandoned at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police earlier responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at Nitefun 98 Bar Restaurant Gaming Lounge.

Police arrived at the Pakuranga Rd location shortly before 1.40am.

It’s understood one of the offenders had a firearm. It is unclear what was stolen during the robbery or from the ram raid incidents.

Police have been approached for comment on both incidents.



