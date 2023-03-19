At least two ram raids meant a busy night for authorities in Auckland.
Police were called to a ram raid incident at a fruit and vegetable shop - Huapai Fresh Mart - on Main Rd, in Huapai, late last night.
A white car had been used to smash through the doors, causing damage to the store’s front entrance.
Police were also called to a ram raid incident at the Chartwell Food Centre and vape store, on Chartwell Avenue, in Glenfield.
A senior police officer said at the scene that several youths had been arrested, as a result, after they fled the scene. They were found in Glen Eden, West Auckland, the officer said.
It is understood it is not the first time the store has been targeted.