Multiple youths have been arrested following a ram raid of Chartwell Food Centre and vape store on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield. Video / NZ Herald

At least two ram raids meant a busy night for authorities in Auckland.

Police were called to a ram raid incident at a fruit and vegetable shop - Huapai Fresh Mart - on Main Rd, in Huapai, late last night.

A white car had been used to smash through the doors, causing damage to the store’s front entrance.

Police at the scene of a ram raid in Huapai late last night. Photo / Hayden Wood

A vehicle was used to smash through the Huapai Fresh Mart late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were also called to a ram raid incident at the Chartwell Food Centre and vape store, on Chartwell Avenue, in Glenfield.

A senior police officer said at the scene that several youths had been arrested, as a result, after they fled the scene. They were found in Glen Eden, West Auckland, the officer said.

It is understood it is not the first time the store has been targeted.