Auckland crime: Another night of ram raids across city

Multiple youths have been arrested following a ram raid of Chartwell Food Centre and vape store on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield. Video / NZ Herald

At least two ram raids meant a busy night for authorities in Auckland.

Police were called to a ram raid incident at a fruit and vegetable shop - Huapai Fresh Mart - on Main Rd, in Huapai, late last night.

A white car had been used to smash through the doors, causing damage to the store’s front entrance.

Police at the scene of a ram raid in Huapai late last night. Photo / Hayden Wood
A vehicle was used to smash through the Huapai Fresh Mart late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police were also called to a ram raid incident at the Chartwell Food Centre and vape store, on Chartwell Avenue, in Glenfield.

A senior police officer said at the scene that several youths had been arrested, as a result, after they fled the scene. They were found in Glen Eden, West Auckland, the officer said.

It is understood it is not the first time the store has been targeted.

Police were called to a ram raid incident at the Chartwell Food Centre and vape shop, in Glenfield. Photo / Hayden Woodward
