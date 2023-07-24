Kiri Allan resigns after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, the search continues for missing real estate agent while her alleged kidnapper appears in court, and a holiday from hell as thousands of tourists are evacuated in Greece. Video / NZ Herald

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a scooter shop in Auckland’s Mt Albert was raided for a second time in a week.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a report of burglary at a commercial premises on Taylors Rd, Mt Albert about 10.12pm.

“The store, which sells urban electric scooters, had been broken into for the second time in a week.

“Charges have now been laid over both burglaries.”

Police said when officers arrived at the shop the man had fled the scene in a vehicle, which police tracked to an address in Massey, 11km away from the shop.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tony McKenzie said police recovered the stolen scooter, valued at more than $4000, and also located a firearm at the property.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in the offender being held accountable and the stolen property being recovered.

“We hope this arrest brings reassurance to the community that we take this type of offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”

The man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of burglary. He is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.