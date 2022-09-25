Auckland police are investigating a collision in New Windsor that left two people seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were seriously injured after a late night crash in a west Auckland suburb last night.

Police responded to a collision involving a white BMW and a black Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Richardson St and Maioro St in New Windsor shortly after 11pm.

Two people were transported to Auckland City Hospital following the collision in New Windsor overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Pictures show the front of the BMW completely smashed in with debris strewn all around it while it appears the Mercedes has crashed through a fence.

A St John spokesperson said staff treated two patients in "serious condition" and transported them to Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland police detectives, police photography and the serious crash unit were at the scene investigating.

A black Mercedes Benz crashed through this fence. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZTA Waka Kotahi roading contractors were also seen at the site.

Police have been approached for comment.