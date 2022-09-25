Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland crash: Two people in serious condition after late night crash in New Windsor

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Auckland police are investigating a collision in New Windsor that left two people seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police are investigating a collision in New Windsor that left two people seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were seriously injured after a late night crash in a west Auckland suburb last night.

Police responded to a collision involving a white BMW and a black Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Richardson St and Maioro St in New Windsor shortly after 11pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US
Two people were transported to Auckland City Hospital following the collision in New Windsor overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Two people were transported to Auckland City Hospital following the collision in New Windsor overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Pictures show the front of the BMW completely smashed in with debris strewn all around it while it appears the Mercedes has crashed through a fence.

A St John spokesperson said staff treated two patients in "serious condition" and transported them to Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland police detectives, police photography and the serious crash unit were at the scene investigating.

A black Mercedes Benz crashed through this fence. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A black Mercedes Benz crashed through this fence. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZTA Waka Kotahi roading contractors were also seen at the site.

Police have been approached for comment.