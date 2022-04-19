The crash happened at Promise School, which is running a school holiday programme.

Two children have suffered injuries in a crash on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Police said emergency services were called following a report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Anzac Rd in Browns Bay.

The Herald understands the crash happened at Promise School, which is running a school holiday programme.

A witness who saw the incident unfold said it appeared a parent had tried to reverse their car into a car park but had hit the wrong pedal and had driven forward - smashing several metres through a glass conservatory where children were waiting for a class.

"Unfortunately [she's] knocked over a couple of kids at the same time."

The noise of the car smashing through glass and aluminium joinery meant he initially thought scaffolding had fallen over, he said.

St John said two patients were treated at the scene and were taken to Starship Hospital.

One had serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries.

However a police spokesman said three children were reported as injured and taken to hospital.

"Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.