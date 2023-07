The Beaver Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 near Bombay is closed. Photo / File

An off-ramp on a major Auckland motorway is blocked as emergency services respond to a serious crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the Beaver Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1 near Bombay is closed.

SH1 BEAVER RD OFF-RAMP - ROAD CLOSED - 8:50AM, 17 JUL

The northbound Beaver Rd off-ramp is CLOSED, due to an earlier serious crash on Beaver Rd. Consider exiting SH1 via the next off-ramp at Bombay instead. Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/iJXe4S8eCy ^MS pic.twitter.com/VjfbUzZDVf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 16, 2023

“Consider exiting SH1 via the next off-ramp at Bombay instead.”

Police have been approached for details on the crash.

