New Zealand

Auckland crash: One person dead in serious crash involving pedestrian in Weymouth

Emergency services are responding to an accident involving a pedestrian in Weymouth this morning. Photo / File

One person has died in a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in South Auckland this morning.

Emergency services responded to the accident at the intersection of Mahia Rd and Sandwick Dr in Weymouth around 5am.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The accident is also impacting the 361 bus services which will miss stops 2133, 2154, 2156, 2135, 2149, 2168.

