Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Auckland crash: Northwestern Motorway delays, person trapped and southbound lane blocked

Quick Read
A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway is blocking a southbound lane. Photo / Supplied

A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway is blocking a southbound lane. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A person is trapped after being in a crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5.50am.

It is blocking the left southbound lane between the Huruhuru Rd overbridge and Lincoln Rd, causing delays for motorists.

Northern Fire and Emergency's shift manager said three fire trucks responded to the accident.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland advised motorists to pass the scene of the crash with care and to expect delays while the scene is cleared.