A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway is blocking a southbound lane. Photo / Supplied

A person is trapped after being in a crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5.50am.

It is blocking the left southbound lane between the Huruhuru Rd overbridge and Lincoln Rd, causing delays for motorists.

Northern Fire and Emergency's shift manager said three fire trucks responded to the accident.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland advised motorists to pass the scene of the crash with care and to expect delays while the scene is cleared.