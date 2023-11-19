Police attend a crash on Massey Rd in Māngere. Photo / Māngere 275

A stolen vehicle which was seen driving dangerously on an Auckland motorway has crashed and one person has been arrested.

The car crashed at the intersection of Massey Rd and Bucklands Rd in Māngere East after clipping another vehicle, smashing into traffic lights and hitting another car.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was not being pursued at the time.

“Police observed a stolen vehicle on Buckland Rd that had fled from police earlier in the morning, while driving dangerously on the motorway,” they said.

“It fled from police again and no pursuit was initiated when it crashed at the intersection of Massey Rd.”

They said police were on the scene quickly.

No one was injured.

BUCKLAND RD, MĀNGERE EAST - 8:40AM

Due to a crash Buckland Rd is CLOSED between Royton Ave and Graeme Ave in Māngere East, as well as northbound traffic on Massey Rd between Walter St and Buckland Rd. Avoid this area or expect diversions affecting traffic and bus services. pic.twitter.com/0xtz3qyoXF — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 19, 2023

Auckland Transport said Bucklands Rd in Māngere East is closed between Royton Ave and Graeme Ave.

Northbound lanes on Massey Rd between Walter St and Buckland Rd are also closed.

“Avoid this area or expect diversions affecting traffic and bus services,” they said.

Video footage shows two police cars and firefighters at the scene.

The front of a black car can be seen smashed in.



