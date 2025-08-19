“Staff have recovered the trolley of groceries from inside the toilets and placed both suspects under arrest.”

Pukekohe Railway Station. Photo / File

Inquiries revealed that the groceries had allegedly been stolen from a nearby supermarket just minutes earlier, police said.

After further inquiries, the man was found to be sought in connection with another serious incident at a superette in Papakura last week.

Back at the station, the woman was interviewed and given a summons. However, on her way out she stated she had no money and would steal again, Hoyes said.

Police staff at Pukekohe Police Station then gave the woman a food parcel.

While waiting for the man, she left the station and returned around an hour later, where she was allegedly observed carrying more stolen food.

The woman was arrested once again and had her bail opposed.

“It’s disappointing that despite the support being provided, the woman has continued to offend in such a brazen manner,” Hoyes said.

A 33-year-old man will appear in the Papakura District Court charged with receiving property, behaving threateningly, presenting an object like firearms and assault with intent to rob.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in the Pukekohe District Court charged with shoplifting, police said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.